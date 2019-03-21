Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Coming off bench Thursday
Batum will come off the bench Thursday against the Timberwolves.
Batum will come off the bench for the first time all season, as coach James Borrego has opted to go with Dwayne Bacon at shooting guard. It's not clear if this will be a permanent decision moving forward.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Absent from injury report•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Expects to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Late scratch Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Shoulders another heavy workload•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays team-high 39 minutes•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.