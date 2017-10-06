Batum (elbow) will consult with a specialist Monday on whether or not to undergo surgery, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

While surgery may be better for Batum' long-term health, it could certainly extend his timetable for a return this season. Fantasy owners in a league that drafts between Friday and Monday will likely have a tough choice to make in regards to Batum, who averaged a quality 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals per game during 2016-17. Jeremy Lamb is set to begin the year in the starting five in Batum's stead and is the candidate to benefit the most from Batum's absence. Malik Monk could also see additional run as a result, though is certainly a risky pickup as a rookie.