Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Departs with bruised elbow
Batum departed Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a bruised left elbow and will not return
Whether it's anything more than a routine bruise remains to be seen, but it's worth noting that it's the same elbow in which Batum tore a ligament during the preseason. Prior to exiting, the 28-year-old played 14 minutes and had four points (2-7 FG) to go with three rebounds. Jeremy Lamb started the second half in Batum's place.
