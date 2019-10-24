Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Diagnosed with broken finger

Batum broke the middle finger on his right hand in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Batum was diagnosed with a broken finger almost immediately after exiting Wednesday's season opener. At this point, it's unclear how long Batum is expected to miss, though his absence could range from a game or two to several weeks. If Batum's forced to miss any time, look for Dwayne Bacon, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Martin to see an uptick in workload.