Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Diagnosed with broken hand
Batum broke the middle finger on his right hand in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Batum was diagnosed with a broken finger almost immediately after exiting Wednesday's season opener. Although an official timeline for his recovery hasn't yet been established, there's a chance Batum could miss more than a month. In his absence, look for Dwayne Bacon, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Martin to see an uptick in workload.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Not starting opener•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Cleared to play in opener•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Practices Saturday, role unclear•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Running full-court drills•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: To miss final preseason contest•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...