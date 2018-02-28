Batum finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 win over the Bulls.

Batum continues to light up all the categories that fantasy owners care about, while continuing his recent tear of dishing to shooters, as his 12 assists Tuesday marked a season-high. His multifaceted style of play makes him a threat going forward, a big one if the shooters on the Hornets continue to pad Batum's assists.