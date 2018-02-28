Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Double-doubles Tuesday
Batum finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 win over the Bulls.
Batum continues to light up all the categories that fantasy owners care about, while continuing his recent tear of dishing to shooters, as his 12 assists Tuesday marked a season-high. His multifaceted style of play makes him a threat going forward, a big one if the shooters on the Hornets continue to pad Batum's assists.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 15 in Sunday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Productive in Thursday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Hits four treys versus Magic•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Hits four treys versus Magic•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Pours in 13 during Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Team-high scoring total in comeback win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...