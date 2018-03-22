Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful for Thursday
Batum (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Batum has been doubtful for each of the last two contests since suffering a left Achilles injury, and he ended up playing in neither outing, which means he is on track for more of the same Thursday night. Without Batum, Jeremy Lamb would be in line to make his third straight start at shooting guard. Lamb scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nets.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful to return•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Drops 20 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...