Batum (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Batum has been doubtful for each of the last two contests since suffering a left Achilles injury, and he ended up playing in neither outing, which means he is on track for more of the same Thursday night. Without Batum, Jeremy Lamb would be in line to make his third straight start at shooting guard. Lamb scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nets.