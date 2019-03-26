Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful for Tuesday
Batum (illness) said he does not expect to play in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum has missed the last two games due to illness, and it appears to have taken a serious tole on the veteran swingman given that he has lost eight pounds since coming down with it. Batum will likely need some more time to get back into game shape, and his next chance to play, assuming he will officially be ruled out Tuesday, will be in Friday's trip to Los Angeles.
