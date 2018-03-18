Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Monday vs. 76ers
Batum (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Knicks and with only a day off for rest and recovery, he's unlikely to be ready to take the court Monday. The Hornets are listing it as a sore Achilles, which suggests the injury isn't anything overly serious, though it will still cost him at least Monday's contest if all goes as planned. An absence from Batum would likely mean Jeremy Lamb jumps into the starting lineup, with guys like Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon potentially seeing a few added minutes off the bench.
