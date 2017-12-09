Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Saturday vs. Lakers
Batum, due to left elbow soreness, is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Batum, who missed the first 12 games of the year with an elbow injury, seemingly aggravated the injury during the 42 minutes he played in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday against the Bulls. He hasn't been officially ruled out yet, but apparently felt significant discomfort after morning shootaround. If he's held out, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon are strong candidates to see bumps in workload, especially with Jeremy Lamb (shin) doubtful as well.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays 36 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Rough shooting night in defeat•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will start Saturday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Questionable Saturday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not play Friday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Questionable vs. Cleveland•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...