Batum, due to left elbow soreness, is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Batum, who missed the first 12 games of the year with an elbow injury, seemingly aggravated the injury during the 42 minutes he played in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday against the Bulls. He hasn't been officially ruled out yet, but apparently felt significant discomfort after morning shootaround. If he's held out, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon are strong candidates to see bumps in workload, especially with Jeremy Lamb (shin) doubtful as well.