Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful to play Saturday
Batum (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Batum continues to nurse tendinitis in his left Achilles, and he's trending toward a fourth straight absence as the Hornets head into the weekend. It's unclear when Batum might be back on the floor, but the fact that he's listed as doubtful more than 24 hours in advance of Saturday's game isn't overly encouraging.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...