Batum (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Dallas.

Batum continues to nurse tendinitis in his left Achilles, and he's trending toward a fourth straight absence as the Hornets head into the weekend. It's unclear when Batum might be back on the floor, but the fact that he's listed as doubtful more than 24 hours in advance of Saturday's game isn't overly encouraging.