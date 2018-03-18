Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful to return
Batum left Saturday's game with a left Achilles injury and is doubtful to return.
Batum should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Drops 20 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records big double-double versus Suns•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records double-double versus 76ers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Flirts with triple-double Friday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 15 in Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...