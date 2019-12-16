Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Tuesday
Batum (hand) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Batum will likely miss a fourth-straight game as he continues to nurse a sore left hand. Look for an update from the team clarifying his status prior to tipoff, and if he's held out, Cody Martin should continue to see an expanded role.
