Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Brooklyn
Batum (Achilles) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Nets.
Batum, who missed Monday's game against Philly, is day-to-day after an MRI revealed that he is nursing chronic tendinitis in his left Achilles. While he's sidelined, Jeremy Lamb should continue to be the main beneficiary. He played 30 minutes Monday, posting 14 points, eight boards, three assists, a steal and a block.
