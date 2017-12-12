Batum (elbow) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Batum began experiencing soreness in his left elbow over the weekend, which ultimately caused him to miss Monday's game after playing just 19 minutes Saturday. He'll seemingly be re-evaluated come Wednesday morning shootaround, though it's unlikely he'll be cleared. Assuming he's sidelined, Jeremy Lamb would probably be the main beneficiary.