Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Downgraded to doubtful

Batum (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

The veteran will most likely sit out Saturday's game. Assuming he's out, Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon and Devonte' Graham should see extra run.

