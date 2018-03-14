Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Drops 20 in Tuesday's loss
Batum scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.
The 29-year-old recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time since mid-December, flashing the multi-category fantasy upside that has mostly eluded Batum since he left Portland. He's looked more like his old self recently, averaging 12.9 points, 8.0 assists, 6.4 boards, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games, and while the Hornets are all but out of the playoff picture, Batum could provide rosters with a nice boost during the fantasy playoffs.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records big double-double versus Suns•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records double-double versus 76ers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Flirts with triple-double Friday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 15 in Sunday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Productive in Thursday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...