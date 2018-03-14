Batum scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.

The 29-year-old recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time since mid-December, flashing the multi-category fantasy upside that has mostly eluded Batum since he left Portland. He's looked more like his old self recently, averaging 12.9 points, 8.0 assists, 6.4 boards, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games, and while the Hornets are all but out of the playoff picture, Batum could provide rosters with a nice boost during the fantasy playoffs.