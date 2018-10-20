Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Efficient line in Friday's win
Batum contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-88 win over the Magic.
Batum saw a team-high minute total and delivered a well-rounded line after struggling with his shot (five points on two-for-eight from the field) in Wednesday's season opener against the Bucks. Batum has never been one to hunt for shots and that's unlikely to change at this stage of his career. However, he maintains his value from doing a little bit of everything, which makes him a valuable commodity across all formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Primary position to be small forward•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will have to compete for starting job•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: 14 points in finale•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play on 20-minute restriction Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...