Batum contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-88 win over the Magic.

Batum saw a team-high minute total and delivered a well-rounded line after struggling with his shot (five points on two-for-eight from the field) in Wednesday's season opener against the Bucks. Batum has never been one to hunt for shots and that's unlikely to change at this stage of his career. However, he maintains his value from doing a little bit of everything, which makes him a valuable commodity across all formats.