Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Efficient with shots in Friday's defeat
Batum managed 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in Friday's 109-104 loss to the Bucks.
Batum provided a nice return thanks to some near-perfect shooting and bounced back from a scoreless effort against the Raptors in his last contest on Wednesday. The 10-year veteran is still looking to hit his stride on offense, as he's posted five single-digit scoring efforts in December overall in addition to the aforementioned blanking. However, Batum's usage could be in for an uptick in the immediate future if backcourt mate Kemba Walker (head) is unable to suit up for Saturday's rematch against Milwaukee.
