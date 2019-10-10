Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Exits early Thursday

Batum exited Thursday's game against the Heat because of soreness in his right Achilles.

Batum failed to score, tallying two rebounds and a steal prior to his exit midway through the third quarter Wednesday. Look for an injury update ahead of Friday's game against Philadelphia, but, depending on the severity of the injury, Batum could be forced to miss extended time. If that were the case, Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist would be in line for larger roles.