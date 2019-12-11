Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Expected to sit out
Batum (hand) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Nets.
Batum is listed as "doubtful" on the injury report after he departed Tuesday night's game with discomfort in his left hand. The Frenchman suffered a fractured finger on the same hand earlier in the season, so the Hornets may not want to take any chances on the second night of a back-to-back.
