Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Expects to do more scoring

Batum said Monday that he expects to take on more of the scoring workload in the absence of Kemba Walker, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

At media day on Monday, Batum was asked, semi-rhetorically, if he'll have to do more scoring with Walker now in Boston. "Yes, for sure," Batum answered. "I have to." The veteran wing is arguably Charlotte's best all-around returnee, but his production took a step back last season, and he attempted just 7.5 field goals per game -- down from his average of 11.8 per game over the previous three seasons. He also posted a career-low usage rate of just 13.2 percent. While Terry Rozier figures to replace a decent chunk of Walker's production, Batum's role should also increase, and his usage rate could move closer to his career mark of 17.7 percent.