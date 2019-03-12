Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Expects to play Friday

Batum (eye) is optimistic he'll be ready to play in the Hornets' next game Friday versus the Wizards, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Batum was sidelined for the first time all season in Monday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets while tending to a right eye abrasion. The swingman is scheduled for an eye exam Tuesday and expects to receive clearance from doctors to resume game action over the weekend. In the event Batum's eye doesn't improve as expected, Jeremy Lamb could be in store for another start on the wing.