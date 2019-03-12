Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Expects to play Friday
Batum (eye) is optimistic he'll be ready to play in the Hornets' next game Friday versus the Wizards, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Batum was sidelined for the first time all season in Monday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets while tending to a right eye abrasion. The swingman is scheduled for an eye exam Tuesday and expects to receive clearance from doctors to resume game action over the weekend. In the event Batum's eye doesn't improve as expected, Jeremy Lamb could be in store for another start on the wing.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Late scratch Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Shoulders another heavy workload•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays team-high 39 minutes•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid contributions in loss•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...