Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Fails to see any action Friday
Batum ended the game with zero contributions, failing to leave the bench in Friday's 129-115 loss to the Lakers.
Batum was a healthy DNP Friday, remaining on the bench for the duration of the game. This was a bitter blow for anyone who streamed him in upon hearing he would in fact play. His status for the Hornets next game is unclear and this could be a situation to avoid for many owners.
