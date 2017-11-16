Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Fills it up in 32 minutes in season debut
Batum contributed 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
Batum was supposed to see between 20-22 minutes in his return from an elbow injury, so he exceeded all expectations in his season debut. With that being said, there were some sloppy mistakes, even at crucial points in the game, and Batum can usually be relied on to take better care of the ball (four turnovers).
