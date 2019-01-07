Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Fills out stat sheet in win

Batum offered eight points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.

It was a typical line for Batum, who's seen a notable drop in offensive usage and production this season that he's partly offset by a slight uptick in rebounds. The 11-year veteran is also posting his best shooting percentage (46.1) since the 2013-14 season, including his best success rate from distance (39.7 percent) since the 2009-10 campaign, his second in the NBA. However, as was the case again Sunday, he's frequently struggled to get to double digits in the scoring column thanks to a figure of 7.3 shot attempts per contest that's also his lowest since his sophomore NBA season.