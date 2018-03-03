Batum scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 110-99 loss to the 76ers.

Batum came through with one of his best efforts of the season in this one, leading the team in rebounds and coming within two assists of his second triple-double of the campaign. He's notably elevated his play of late to the tune of 11.5 points, 9.8 assists, 7.5 assists, 2.3 treys and two steals per game over the last four.