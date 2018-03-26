Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said that Batum (Achilles) will be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Knicks, but the wing is intending to try and play in the contest.

The Hornets will likely leave it up to Batum to see how his sore left Achilles responds during pregame warmups and decide if he feels ready to play. Clifford said that if Batum gets the green light to play, the 29-year-old would settle back into the starting five. That would likely result in Jeremy Lamb moving back to the bench following four straight starts in place of Batum, during which Lamb has averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game.