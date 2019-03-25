Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Game-time call Tuesday
Batum (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Batum has been on the shelf for the past two matchups due to illness, and his availability remains unknown heading into Tuesday's clash. Expect an update on his status following morning shootaround.
