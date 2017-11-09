Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Goes through 2-on-2 contact work
Batum (elbow) has progressed to two-on-two contact work in practice and is targeting Wednesday against the Cavaliers as a possible return date, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
A more concrete timetable will likely be set once Batum goes through true five-on-five pickup games in practice, though he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. His eventual return will probably mean a smaller role for the likes of Jeremy Lamb and Dwayne Bacon. Batum is certainly a quality fantasy option in a variety of formats due to his all-around production, as he posted 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals per contest last season.
