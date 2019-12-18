Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Good to go Wednesday
Batum (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Batum has been cleared to return after missing the past four games due to a left hand injury. Across 14 games this season, the veteran is averaging 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.9 minutes.
