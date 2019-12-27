Play

Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Heads back to bench

Batum will return to a bench role Friday against Oklahoma City, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

With P.J. Washington (finger) back in the starting five, Batum, who has started the last two matchups, will come off the bench Friday evening. He's averaging 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a reserve this season (14 games).

