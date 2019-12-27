Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Heads back to bench
Batum will return to a bench role Friday against Oklahoma City, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
With P.J. Washington (finger) back in the starting five, Batum, who has started the last two matchups, will come off the bench Friday evening. He's averaging 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a reserve this season (14 games).
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Minimal impact in blowout defeat•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Joins starting five•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Officially probable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out Tuesday•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.