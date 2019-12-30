Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Healthy scratch against Grizzlies

Batum (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court in Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Batum has fallen off, with career lows of 3.6 points on 37.0 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc through 16 appearances this season. The 31-year-old forward doesn't seem to have much left in the tank, or at least he's off to a terrible start to the campaign. If Batum is traded to a contender perhaps that could revitalize him to an extent, but at this point he's not very useful for fantasy purposes.