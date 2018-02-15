Batum chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 win over the Magic.

Batum shot effectively from long range and made his customary useful contributions in assists and rebounds. The swing-man produced strong numbers at the start of the month, but he'd averaged just 8.7 points, four assists and 1.7 rebounds per game over his previous four. Batum will look to build on this performance Thursday against the nets.