Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Hits four treys versus Magic
Batum chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 win over the Magic.
Batum shot effectively from long range and made his customary useful contributions in assists and rebounds. The swing-man produced strong numbers at the start of the month, but he'd averaged just 8.7 points, four assists and 1.7 rebounds per game over his previous four. Batum will look to build on this performance Thursday against the nets.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Hits four treys versus Magic•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Pours in 13 during Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Team-high scoring total in comeback win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Posts triple-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...