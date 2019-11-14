Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Hoping to return during road trip
Batum (finger) is hoping to return during Charlotte's upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Saturday in New York and ends Nov. 22 in Washington.
Batum fractured his finger on opening night but is inching closer to a return. He was a full-participant in Thursday's practice and could be back sometime next week if he continues to respond well to increased activity.
