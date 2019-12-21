Play

Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Joins starting five

Batum will start Saturday's game against the Jazz.

After not appearing in five straight games, Batum will make his first start of the season, and Cody Zeller will head to the bench. In the eight games that Batum has seen 25-plus minutes this season, he's averaged 4.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories