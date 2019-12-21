Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Joins starting five
Batum will start Saturday's game against the Jazz.
After not appearing in five straight games, Batum will make his first start of the season, and Cody Zeller will head to the bench. In the eight games that Batum has seen 25-plus minutes this season, he's averaged 4.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...