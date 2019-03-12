Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Late scratch Monday
Batum has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Rockets with a right eye abrasion.
After initially being listen in the starting five, Batum has been ruled out just minutes prior to tip-off. It's unclear when Batum suffered the injury, or how severe it is, however more information should come out following Monday's game. In his place, Dwayne Bacon will draw the start.
