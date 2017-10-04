Batum suffered a left elbow sprain during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Pistons and will not return.

Batum suffered the injury early on in the first quarter, though it's still somewhat unclear how bad the sprain actually is. Look for his status to be updated following the game and it wouldn't be surprising if the Hornets opted to take a cautious approach with his availability over the next few preseason contests. That said, tentatively consider him questionable for Monday's matchup with the Heat.