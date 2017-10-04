Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Leaves exhibition game with elbow sprain
Batum suffered a left elbow sprain during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Pistons and will not return.
Batum suffered the injury early on in the first quarter, though it's still somewhat unclear how bad the sprain actually is. Look for his status to be updated following the game and it wouldn't be surprising if the Hornets opted to take a cautious approach with his availability over the next few preseason contests. That said, tentatively consider him questionable for Monday's matchup with the Heat.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 10 in preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will see smaller workload Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ties season high with 31 in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores team-high 24 in loss Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Fills up stat sheet in Sunday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Drops double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...