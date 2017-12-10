Batum (elbow) is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Batum was also questionable for Saturday's contest, but was ultimately cleared to play, though he only saw 19 minutes of action. It appears the Hornets are trying to limit the strain on Batum's elbow and there's certainly a chance they keep him out entirely of Monday's matchup with the Thunder. Look for another update after morning shootaround, but if Batum and Jeremy Lamb (shin) can't play, Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk would likely take on elevated roles at shooting guard.