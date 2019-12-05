Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Little bit of everything Wednesday
Batum had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 win over the Warriors.
Batum suffered an injury to his left hand during Monday's contest against the Suns but practiced Tuesday and played in this one as expected. It was a well-rounded stat line, but Batum has been held to single digits in scoring in 11 of 12 appearances, including two scoreless showings, thus far this season.
