Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Makes impact in new role
Batum scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Wizards.
Shifted to shooting guard to get more length in the Hornets' starting lineup, Batum put together one of his best performances of the season and tied his season high in made three-pointers. The veteran wing has typically been more comfortable at the two in his career, so if the move sticks, Batum could return to the level of production he posted during his first two campaigns in Charlotte rather than the reduced numbers he's been providing over the last season and a half.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: So-so performance Thursday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid outing in win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Surprisingly efficient vs. Suns•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid production Saturday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...