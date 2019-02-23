Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Makes impact in new role

Batum scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Wizards.

Shifted to shooting guard to get more length in the Hornets' starting lineup, Batum put together one of his best performances of the season and tied his season high in made three-pointers. The veteran wing has typically been more comfortable at the two in his career, so if the move sticks, Batum could return to the level of production he posted during his first two campaigns in Charlotte rather than the reduced numbers he's been providing over the last season and a half.