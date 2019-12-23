Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Minimal impact in blowout defeat
Batum had six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 loss to the Celtics.
Batum continues to record incredibly boring stat lines even in a starting role, and he has been held to single digits in eight straight games (including two scoreless showings). In fact, this was actually his highest scoring performance during this recent stretch (and his second-best scoring total through 16 appearances this season), plus he's not adding much across the other categories either.
