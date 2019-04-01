Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Minimal impact in return to the floor

Batum had just two points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 137-90 loss to the Warriors.

Batum was back on the floor Sunday but did very little apart from racking up three defensive stats. He has been out with an illness and was a healthy DNP in their last game. His role moving forward is certainly far from set in stone and he should be viewed as a player to stream in most situations, and even that could be a stretch at this point of the season.