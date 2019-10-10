Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Misses practice
Batum (Achilles) did not practice Thursday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
This comes after Batum exited Wednesday's preseason game in the third quarter with a sore Achilles. His status for Friday's exhibition is not yet known, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Hornets decided to play it safe and keep him out.
