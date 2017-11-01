Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Nearing return to practice
Batum (elbow) expects to be cleared for practice within the next 10 days, as well as being cleared for games within the next two-to-three weeks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ligament in his left elbow, and now appears to be trending towards a return on the earlier side of his original projection. He's been getting up shots and doing some individual work since mid-October and now expects to be cleared for full contact within the next 10 days. He'll have to get his conditioning in order and will need to shake off a bit of rust, but if all goes according to plan, Batum plans to be back before the end of November. Continue to monitor his status moving forward and his practice availability will be a good indicator that he's nearing a return.
