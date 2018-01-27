Batum tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during a 121-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Batum fell just two assists shy of his second double-double of the season in the win. In what has been a disappointing season for him, Batum has been better lately. He's scored in double figures in seven of his last eight outings, by far his best such stretch of the season. Over the last five games, Batum is putting up nice all-around averages of 15.4 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals per game.