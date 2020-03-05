Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Non-factor in rotation

Batum hasn't appeared in game for the Hornets since Jan. 24, sitting out each of the last 15 games as the result of either an illness or a coach's decision.

The illness kept Batum out for two games in early February, but his string of absences from the rotation both before and after that time suggest that he wouldn't have gotten off the bench for those contests anyway. The Frenchman has been a massive disappointment for the Hornets since inking a five-year, $120 million contract extension back in the summer of 2016, and though he had been a mainstay in the rotation prior to this season, the organization seems to be writing him off as a sunk cost at this point. He'll likely continue to rack up the DNP-CDs through next season, as Batum is a virtual lock to exercise his $27 million player option for 2020-21.