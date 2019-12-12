Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Not expected back Friday
Batum (hand) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Batum is on track to miss a second consecutive game due to a left hand injury he picked up during Tuesday's win over the Wizards. His status should clear up closer to tip-off.
