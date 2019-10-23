Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Not starting opener
Batum is not starting Wednesday against the Bulls.
Batum will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener as rookie PJ Washington gets the start. The veteran, who dealt with Achilles soreness throughout the preseason, should be one of the first players off the bench for Charlotte.
