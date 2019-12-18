Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Officially probable for Wednesday

Batum (hand) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Batum looked on track to put an end to a three-game absence ahead of Tuesday's 110-102 win over the Hornets, but the Hornets ultimately erred on the side of caution and held him out of the front end of a back-to-back set. Assuming he experiences no complications with his injured left hand coming out of pregame warmups, Batum should suit up Wednesday without a minute restriction.